PJA Hosts Literary Session With Renowned Professor Dr. Saima Irum
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2024 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA) on Wednesday organized a literary session titled "Naamwar" (Renowned), featuring Dr. Saima Irum, a prominent author and Head of the urdu Department at GC University, Lahore, as the guest speaker.
The session aimed to explore the intersection of literature and justice, emphasizing the values of humility and service to humanity.
The Director General of the Punjab Judicial Academy, Justice (Retd.) Sardar Ahmad Naeem, welcomed the esteemed guest and introduced her to the judicial officers undergoing training. He highlighted the objectives and significance of the literary session, which was organized to foster a deeper understanding of justice and its connection to literature.
Dr. Saima Irum, in her address, underscored the importance of literature in comprehending human history and its development. She discussed various aspects of human life and elaborated on how literature is intricately connected with justice.
She also shared her experiences and insights with the participants, emphasizing the synergy between literature and justice.
In his closing remarks, Muhammad Hafizullah Khan, Advisor and Director Administration of the Punjab Judicial Academy, appreciated Dr. Saima Irum's thought-provoking discussion. He emphasized the role of literature in understanding justice and human nature, reiterating that literature and justice are deeply intertwined.
The participants were captivated by Dr. Saima Irum's philosophical insights and experiences, commending the Academy's initiative to organize literary sessions. They described the event as a significant milestone in promoting a culture of learning and understanding social subjects. The participants also lauded the academy's efforts to provide a platform for judicial officers to engage with renowned literary figures.
Recent Stories
Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says Khawaja Asif
Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes
Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission on May 9 riots
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be decided this week
PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agreement to Roll Out PayZen
Stylo 12.12 Sale - Special Deals for Ladies on Winter Fashion
The Grand Finale of the PUBGM x realme Number 13 Tournament Approaches with Big ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2024
UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive collective action for child r ..
EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest crackdown
Turkey braces for surge of Syrian refugees heading home
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner tightens oversight on rural areas cleanliness1 minute ago
-
Passport office official, five agents held1 minute ago
-
Traders’ problems to be resolved: Commissioner2 minutes ago
-
Oath-taking ceremony held for DRC members2 minutes ago
-
PNS Moawin conducts maiden visit to Comoros, sets up free medical camp2 minutes ago
-
VC GCWUS visits USKT12 minutes ago
-
Polio campaign to start from Dec 16:12 minutes ago
-
Sanitation system outsourced in Sialkot district12 minutes ago
-
Gwadar port functioning to handle operations; NA told21 minutes ago
-
KP Governor chairs interfaith harmony conference at Governor House21 minutes ago
-
Week-long flowers exhibition starts at UAP21 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler gets nine years’ imprisonment21 minutes ago