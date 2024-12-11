Open Menu

PJA Hosts Literary Session With Renowned Professor Dr. Saima Irum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2024 | 05:10 PM

PJA hosts literary session with renowned Professor Dr. Saima Irum

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA) on Wednesday organized a literary session titled "Naamwar" (Renowned), featuring Dr. Saima Irum, a prominent author and Head of the urdu Department at GC University, Lahore, as the guest speaker.

The session aimed to explore the intersection of literature and justice, emphasizing the values of humility and service to humanity.

The Director General of the Punjab Judicial Academy, Justice (Retd.) Sardar Ahmad Naeem, welcomed the esteemed guest and introduced her to the judicial officers undergoing training. He highlighted the objectives and significance of the literary session, which was organized to foster a deeper understanding of justice and its connection to literature.

Dr. Saima Irum, in her address, underscored the importance of literature in comprehending human history and its development. She discussed various aspects of human life and elaborated on how literature is intricately connected with justice.

She also shared her experiences and insights with the participants, emphasizing the synergy between literature and justice.

In his closing remarks, Muhammad Hafizullah Khan, Advisor and Director Administration of the Punjab Judicial Academy, appreciated Dr. Saima Irum's thought-provoking discussion. He emphasized the role of literature in understanding justice and human nature, reiterating that literature and justice are deeply intertwined.

The participants were captivated by Dr. Saima Irum's philosophical insights and experiences, commending the Academy's initiative to organize literary sessions. They described the event as a significant milestone in promoting a culture of learning and understanding social subjects. The participants also lauded the academy's efforts to provide a platform for judicial officers to engage with renowned literary figures.

