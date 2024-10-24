PJA Hosts Literary Session With Renowned Scholar Amna Mufti
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2024 | 07:01 PM
The Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA) organised on Thursday a literary session for judicial officers undergoing training, featuring renowned scholar, screenwriter, and columnist Amna Mufti
The session aimed to highlight the significance of literature in various fields, including justice. The session was chaired by PJA Director-General Justice (retd) Sardar Ahmad Naeem, who introduced the guest speaker and explained the objectives and importance of the literary session. Amna Mufti emphasised that literature plays a vital role in shaping individuals' personalities and has a profound impact on society.
The session was attended by 30 judicial officers, including additional district and sessions judges, senior civil judges, and civil judges, who are currently undergoing a six-day training course on the topic of "Revenue Document Analysis.
Amna Mufti's participation in the literary session enriched the discussion, bringing her vast experience and expertise in screenwriting, novel writing, and column writing. Her insightful remarks and engaging interaction with participants made the session a resounding success.
The PJA's initiative demonstrates its commitment to providing comprehensive training to judicial officers, equipping them with essential skills and knowledge to effectively discharge their duties. By incorporating literary sessions into the training program, the academy acknowledges the significance of literature in broadening perspectives and enhancing critical thinking.
