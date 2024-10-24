Open Menu

PJA Hosts Literary Session With Renowned Scholar Amna Mufti

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2024 | 07:01 PM

PJA hosts literary session with renowned scholar Amna Mufti

The Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA) organised on Thursday a literary session for judicial officers undergoing training, featuring renowned scholar, screenwriter, and columnist Amna Mufti

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA) organised on Thursday a literary session for judicial officers undergoing training, featuring renowned scholar, screenwriter, and columnist Amna Mufti.

The session aimed to highlight the significance of literature in various fields, including justice. The session was chaired by PJA Director-General Justice (retd) Sardar Ahmad Naeem, who introduced the guest speaker and explained the objectives and importance of the literary session. Amna Mufti emphasised that literature plays a vital role in shaping individuals' personalities and has a profound impact on society.

The session was attended by 30 judicial officers, including additional district and sessions judges, senior civil judges, and civil judges, who are currently undergoing a six-day training course on the topic of "Revenue Document Analysis.

"

Amna Mufti's participation in the literary session enriched the discussion, bringing her vast experience and expertise in screenwriting, novel writing, and column writing. Her insightful remarks and engaging interaction with participants made the session a resounding success.

The PJA's initiative demonstrates its commitment to providing comprehensive training to judicial officers, equipping them with essential skills and knowledge to effectively discharge their duties. By incorporating literary sessions into the training program, the academy acknowledges the significance of literature in broadening perspectives and enhancing critical thinking.

Related Topics

Punjab Mufti

Recent Stories

Rear Admiral Faisal Amin takes over as Commander C ..

Rear Admiral Faisal Amin takes over as Commander Coast

21 seconds ago
 'Hamare Apne' module added to police welfare softw ..

'Hamare Apne' module added to police welfare software

22 seconds ago
 Over 184,000 wanted criminals arrested this year s ..

Over 184,000 wanted criminals arrested this year so far

26 seconds ago
 Bike lifter gang held; 7 bikes recovered

Bike lifter gang held; 7 bikes recovered

13 seconds ago
 Volunteers training competitions held

Volunteers training competitions held

15 seconds ago
 HCBAM president welcomes Justice Yahya Afridi’s ..

HCBAM president welcomes Justice Yahya Afridi’s appointment as CJP

16 seconds ago
IBCC conference marks steps towards transforming e ..

IBCC conference marks steps towards transforming educational assessment through ..

18 seconds ago
 Punjab University College show ‘Convergence’ c ..

Punjab University College show ‘Convergence’ concludes

19 seconds ago
 AIOU establishes museum to preserve 50 Years of hi ..

AIOU establishes museum to preserve 50 Years of historical legacy

23 minutes ago
 Irfan Siddiqui praises Uzbekistan's initiative to ..

Irfan Siddiqui praises Uzbekistan's initiative to commence flights operaiton

23 minutes ago
 UN chief urges peace in Ukraine during Russia trip

UN chief urges peace in Ukraine during Russia trip

23 minutes ago
 World more prepared than ever for tsunamis: ocean ..

World more prepared than ever for tsunamis: ocean experts

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan