PJA Launches 10th Training Course On Medico-legal & Forensic Evidence
Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2025 | 11:55 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) The Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA) on Monday launched its 10th comprehensive training course titled "Understanding the Concepts of Medico-Legal & Autopsy and Arms & Ammunition".
The program aims to enhance the judicial officers' understanding of forensic evidence and its role in criminal investigations and trials.
The event was attended by Adviser and Director of Administration Hafeez Ullah Khan, Director of Programs Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Director of Training Irum Ayaz, and Senior Instructors Ayesha Khalid and Muhammad Khalid Khan.
A total of 32 judicial officers, including Civil Judges, Senior Civil Judges, and Additional District and Sessions Judges from across Punjab, are participating in the training.
Addressing the participants, PJA Director General Justice (Retd.
) Sardar Ahmad Naeem emphasized the significance of forensic evidence in the modern judicial system. He highlighted that forensic evidence is objective, as it is based on scientific analysis and expert interpretation.
"Western jurisprudence is increasingly relying on forensic evidence in criminal investigations and trials," he stated, underscoring the growing importance of forensic science in legal proceedings.
Justice (Retd.) Naeem reaffirmed the academy's commitment to providing high-quality training in line with the vision of the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court. He expressed confidence that such training programs would equip judicial officers with the necessary knowledge to make timely and well-informed decisions.
