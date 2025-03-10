Open Menu

PJA Launches 9th Comprehensive Training Course On Forensic Evidence

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2025 | 10:09 PM

The Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA) on Monday inaugurated its ninth comprehensive training course on "Understanding the Concepts of Medico-Legal & Autopsy and Arms & Ammunition"

The program includes a batch of 32 civil judges, senior civil judges, and additional district and sessions judges from across the province.

Addressing the participants, PJA Director General Justice (Retd.) Sardar Ahmad Naeem underscored the significance of forensic evidence in the judicial process. He highlighted that expert testimony on arms and ammunition plays a crucial role in determining the guilt or innocence of an accused.

Justice (Retd.) Naeem further elaborated on how such evidence aids in identifying the type of weapon used in a crime and reconstructing the sequence of events. He expressed confidence that the training would enhance judicial officers' understanding of modern forensic concepts, improving their ability to handle complex cases effectively.

Reaffirming the academy’s commitment to judicial excellence, he stated that, in line with the vision of the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court, the academy continues to provide high-quality training to judicial officers across Punjab.

