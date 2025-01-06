PJA launches another training program on analysis of revenue documents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) The Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA) on Monday launched another six-day training course on the topic of "Judicial Analysis of Revenue Documents" as part of its ongoing training programs.

PJA Director General Justice (Retd.) Sardar Ahmad Naeem ,along with other directors and instructors of the academy, graced the inaugural session of the training course.

Addressing the participants, the director general emphasized the importance of acquiring expertise in all relevant fields to ensure the delivery of the best possible justice. He reminded judicial officers that a weak decision by any judge can cause irreparable harm to the parties involved. Therefore, it is imperative for judicial officers to perform their duties diligently and make decisions on merit after patiently hearing the parties, he added.

The director general further informed the participants that, considering the large number of pending civil cases, a series of training courses on complex subjects, such as the present course on the analysis of revenue documents, has been organized by the academy under the special instructions of the chief justice of the Lahore High Court. He stated that expert instructors and resource persons have been invited to provide practical and effective training along with the course material. Justice (Retd.) Sardar Ahmad Naeem also encouraged the participants to take full advantage of the daily Quran classes offered during the program.