PJA Launches Another Training Program On Professional Analysis Of Revenue Documents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2024 | 07:45 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) The Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA) on Monday commenced a new six-day training program focused on the professional analysis of revenue documents for judicial officers.

This program aims to enhance the skills and knowledge of judicial officers in handling revenue-related cases.

The PJA Director General , Justice (Retd) Sardar Ahmad Naeem, addressed the inaugural session, emphasizing the importance of continuous learning and professional development for judicial officers. He highlighted that poorly made decisions by judicial officers can have far-reaching consequences and urged them to strive for excellence in their work.

He explained that the program covers various aspects of revenue documents, including examination, analysis, and interpretation.

The training is conducted by experienced instructors and resource persons who will share their expertise and provide practical guidance to the participants. He further reiterated the PJA's commitment to providing ongoing training and education to judicial officers to enhance their skills and knowledge in the pursuit of justice.

The academy has been conducting various training programs on different aspects of law and justice for judicial officers. Currently, 17 judicial officers, including Additional District and Sessions Judges, Senior Civil Judges, and Civil Judges, are attending this training course.

