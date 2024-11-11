Open Menu

PJA Launches Course On Revenue Document Analysis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 11, 2024 | 09:31 PM

PJA launches course on revenue document analysis

The Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA) has launched a six-day training course focusing on the in-depth analysis of revenue documents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) The Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA) has launched a six-day training course focusing on the in-depth analysis of revenue documents.

PJA Director General, Justice (Retd) Sardar Ahmad Naeem, graced the inaugural session, whereas the advisors and the directors of the academy also attended it.

During the inaugural session, Director General Justice (Retd) Sardar Ahmad Naeem highlighted that acquiring knowledge is a continuous process, and no one can claim to possess absolute knowledge. He emphasized that education is a powerful force that attracts individuals seeking knowledge and captivates them with its charm.

The training course aims to equip 30 Judicial Officers, including civil judges, senior civil judges, and additional district and sessions judges, with the skills to meticulously analyze revenue documents.

This course is part of a series of training programs designed to enhance the capabilities of judicial officers in analyzing revenue documents.

The course covers various aspects of revenue document analysis, including the examination of revenue records, inheritance issues, and the role of judicial officers in revenue administration. The training program also includes a daily Quranic Message as part of the curriculum, which is expected to contribute to the participants' character building.

Related Topics

Education Punjab

Recent Stories

Danish company Maersk line to invest USD 2bln in P ..

Danish company Maersk line to invest USD 2bln in Pakistan's maritime sector: Qai ..

4 minutes ago
 St. Patrick’s School commemorates Iqbal Day with ..

St. Patrick’s School commemorates Iqbal Day with passion & pride

4 minutes ago
 Traders welcome announcement to lower electricity ..

Traders welcome announcement to lower electricity prices

5 minutes ago
 SECP inaugurates Pakistan’s start-up summit

SECP inaugurates Pakistan’s start-up summit

5 minutes ago
 SECP extends effective date of applicability of EC ..

SECP extends effective date of applicability of ECL model

5 minutes ago
 Robber killed in encounter

Robber killed in encounter

19 minutes ago
Erdogan berates Israel for long-term occupation, a ..

Erdogan berates Israel for long-term occupation, annexation of Palestinian terri ..

10 seconds ago
 Artisans enthralled audience at "Punjab Folk Night ..

Artisans enthralled audience at "Punjab Folk Night"

19 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

12 seconds ago
 KP Govt decides to empanel more hospitals in Sehat ..

KP Govt decides to empanel more hospitals in Sehat Card panel

19 minutes ago
 US Ambassador Donald Blome inaugurates Climate-Sma ..

US Ambassador Donald Blome inaugurates Climate-Smart Agriculture programme

19 minutes ago
 PM calls for immediate, swift action to halt Pales ..

PM calls for immediate, swift action to halt Palestinians’ genocide; accountab ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan