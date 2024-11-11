PJA Launches Course On Revenue Document Analysis
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 11, 2024 | 09:31 PM
The Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA) has launched a six-day training course focusing on the in-depth analysis of revenue documents
PJA Director General, Justice (Retd) Sardar Ahmad Naeem, graced the inaugural session, whereas the advisors and the directors of the academy also attended it.
During the inaugural session, Director General Justice (Retd) Sardar Ahmad Naeem highlighted that acquiring knowledge is a continuous process, and no one can claim to possess absolute knowledge. He emphasized that education is a powerful force that attracts individuals seeking knowledge and captivates them with its charm.
The training course aims to equip 30 Judicial Officers, including civil judges, senior civil judges, and additional district and sessions judges, with the skills to meticulously analyze revenue documents.
This course is part of a series of training programs designed to enhance the capabilities of judicial officers in analyzing revenue documents.
The course covers various aspects of revenue document analysis, including the examination of revenue records, inheritance issues, and the role of judicial officers in revenue administration. The training program also includes a daily Quranic Message as part of the curriculum, which is expected to contribute to the participants' character building.
