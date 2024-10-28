PJA Launches E-procurement Training Program
Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2024 | 10:24 PM
The Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA) on Monday initiated a three-day training program focused on the implementation of an e-procurement system
This program, held under the special instructions of the Lahore High Court Chief Justice, aims to educate accounts and internal audit officers, along with staff from the LHC and district judiciary across Punjab.
On the inaugural day, the Managing Director of the Punjab Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) delivered an insightful lecture to the participants, emphasizing the various aspects and advantages of adopting the e-procurement system. The new system is expected to streamline public procurement processes, promoting efficiency and transparency.
Throughout the program, experts will conduct practical workshops to provide hands-on experience to participants. The e-procurement system is seen as a transformative step, aligning with the government’s vision of transparency and accountability in procurement procedures. It is designed to eliminate corruption, ensuring that procurement processes are fair, transparent, and efficient.
This initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance governance standards across public institutions, furthering the province’s commitment to integrity and efficiency in public services.
