PJA launches four training courses for judges

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The Punjab Judicial academy (PJA) on Monday launched four training courses aimed at enhancing the professional capabilities of judicial officers.

Three of these are two-week performance evaluation training programs (2025) designed for civil judges-cum-judicial magistrates, senior civil judges-cum-judicial magistrates, and additional sessions judges. The fourth is a six-day specialized training course on "Revenue Documents Analysis and Inheritance Issues" for judges of the district judiciary.

The inauguration ceremony was presided over by PJA Director General Justice (Retd.) Sardar Ahmad Naeem. Also in attendance were Adviser and Director Admin Hafeez Ullah Khan, Director Program Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Director of Research Bushra Zaman, Director of Training Irum Ayaz, and senior instructors Mahmood Azam, Ayesha Khalid, and Muhammad Khalid Khan.

Addressing the participants, Justice (Retd.) Sardar Ahmad Naeem emphasized the importance of continuous professional development in the judiciary. He stated that these training courses are tailored to meet the practical requirements of judicial officers, ensuring they are well-equipped to dispense justice efficiently. He further highlighted that a well-trained judiciary plays a crucial role in strengthening public trust in the justice system.

The PJA Director General expressed hope that the specialized training on the judicial analysis of revenue documents would help judges in the smooth administration of justice.

The six-day training course was attended by civil judges, senior civil judges, and additional sessions judges, focusing on the complexities of revenue documents and inheritance issues.