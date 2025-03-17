PJA Launches Four Training Courses For Judges
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2025 | 08:45 PM
The Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA) on Monday launched four training courses aimed at enhancing the professional capabilities of judicial officers
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The Punjab Judicial academy (PJA) on Monday launched four training courses aimed at enhancing the professional capabilities of judicial officers.
Three of these are two-week performance evaluation training programs (2025) designed for civil judges-cum-judicial magistrates, senior civil judges-cum-judicial magistrates, and additional sessions judges. The fourth is a six-day specialized training course on "Revenue Documents Analysis and Inheritance Issues" for judges of the district judiciary.
The inauguration ceremony was presided over by PJA Director General Justice (Retd.) Sardar Ahmad Naeem. Also in attendance were Adviser and Director Admin Hafeez Ullah Khan, Director Program Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Director of Research Bushra Zaman, Director of Training Irum Ayaz, and senior instructors Mahmood Azam, Ayesha Khalid, and Muhammad Khalid Khan.
Addressing the participants, Justice (Retd.) Sardar Ahmad Naeem emphasized the importance of continuous professional development in the judiciary. He stated that these training courses are tailored to meet the practical requirements of judicial officers, ensuring they are well-equipped to dispense justice efficiently. He further highlighted that a well-trained judiciary plays a crucial role in strengthening public trust in the justice system.
The PJA Director General expressed hope that the specialized training on the judicial analysis of revenue documents would help judges in the smooth administration of justice.
The six-day training course was attended by civil judges, senior civil judges, and additional sessions judges, focusing on the complexities of revenue documents and inheritance issues.
Recent Stories
King of Jordan urges maintaining Gaza ceasefire, supports reconstruction
Air Arabia shareholders approve 25 percent dividend distribution at Annual Gener ..
CM launches programs for special children
PJA launches four training courses for judges
Model cart bazaars to be established at 14 new places in Lahore
TIKA strengthens Turkish-Pakistani ties with special Iftar for orphans
Drug paddler gets 9 year imprisonment
UNICEF warns Gaza’s children face dire health crisis amid Israeli blockade of ..
Khushdil penalised for breach of ICC code
ATC declares Murad Saeed others as absconder in judicial complex attack case
Police launch massive crackdown against Malgazar Bhalkani Gang
Attempt to kidnap CTD official foiled by public in Bannu
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM launches programs for special children5 minutes ago
-
PJA launches four training courses for judges5 minutes ago
-
Model cart bazaars to be established at 14 new places in Lahore5 minutes ago
-
TIKA strengthens Turkish-Pakistani ties with special Iftar for orphans5 minutes ago
-
Drug paddler gets 9 year imprisonment5 minutes ago
-
ATC declares Murad Saeed others as absconder in judicial complex attack case10 minutes ago
-
Police launch massive crackdown against Malgazar Bhalkani Gang10 minutes ago
-
Attempt to kidnap CTD official foiled by public in Bannu17 minutes ago
-
Notorious drug dealer arrested17 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police nab 7 outlaws17 minutes ago
-
ASCFO screened 350,000 children in one year17 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s trade deficit declines in FY24: Jam Kamal Khan15 minutes ago