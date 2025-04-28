PJA launches specialized training program for judicial officers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Justice (Retired) Sardar Ahmad Naeem inaugurated a specialized training program for additional sessions judges, senior civil judges, and civil judges at the Punjab Judicial academy (PJA) on Monday.

The program aims to strengthen judicial capacity by offering advanced training in forensic insight, stress management, and cybercrime awareness. Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Justice (R) Naeem highlighted the importance of these areas in ensuring effective and timely delivery of justice.

Director Administration Hafeez Ullah Khan, Director Development and Projects Muhammad Iram Ayaz, Director Research and Publications Abid Hussain Qureshi, and Senior Instructors Ayesha Khalid, Muhammad Khalid Khan, and Ch. Zafar Iqbal were among those present at the ceremony.

The Punjab Judicial Academy reaffirmed its commitment to equipping judicial officers with modern skills to meet emerging challenges in the legal and judicial sectors.