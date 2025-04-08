Open Menu

PJA Launches Three Specialized Training Courses For Judicial Officers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2025 | 10:40 PM

The Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA) has simultaneously launched three specialized training programs aimed at enhancing the professional skills of judicial officers across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) The Punjab Judicial academy (PJA) has simultaneously launched three specialized training programs aimed at enhancing the professional skills of judicial officers across the province.

Two of the programs are “Two-week Performance Evaluation Training Programs 2025” specifically designed for civil judges-cum-judicial magistrates and senior civil judges-cum-judicial magistrates. The third is a six-day training course titled “Revenue Documents Analysis and Inheritance Issues”, targeting judges of the district judiciary, says a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The inaugural session was chaired by the PJA Director General Justice (Retd.) Sardar Ahmad Naeem. Other key officials in attendance included Adviser and Director (Admin) Hafeez Ullah Khan, Director (Program) Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Director of Training Irum Ayaz, and Senior Instructors Ayesha Khalid and Muhammad Khalid Khan.

Addressing the participants, Justice (Retd.) Sardar Ahmad Naeem emphasized that one of the core objectives of these promotion training programs is to equip the future leadership of the district judiciary with the necessary knowledge and skills to meet modern-day challenges.

He expressed confidence that the specialized course on judicial analysis of revenue documents would play a vital role in ensuring the smooth administration of justice, particularly in cases related to land and inheritance disputes.

The six-day training course has drawn participation from civil judges, senior civil judges, and additional sessions judges.

