PJA launches training course on analysis of revenue documents, inheritance issues in civil cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA) on Monday launched a comprehensive training

course on the analysis of revenue documents and inheritance issues in civil cases.

Thirty-two civil judges, senior civil judges, and additional district and sessions

judges from across the province were participating in the current batch.

During his address, PJA Director General Justice (Retd) Sardar Ahmad Naeem

emphasized that judges in the district judiciary require professional expertise to

analyze revenue documents before deciding complex issues such as inheritance.

He underscored the importance of equipping judges with the necessary knowledge

and skills to handle matters related to revenue documents effectively.

He affirmed that, in line with the vision of Lahore High Court Chief Justice, the academy

is committed to providing top-notch training to all judicial officers in Punjab, enabling

them to deliver prompt and sustainable decisions.

While discussing the objectives

of training, he highlighted that enhancing both the knowledge and working skills

of judges was a key priority of the academy.

Justice (Retd) Sardar Ahmad Naeem urged the participants to gain as much knowledge

and skill as possible from the course material and to benefit from the expertise of the

renowned instructors arranged by the academy. He expressed the hope that, after

completing the training, participants would be better equipped to effectively analyze

revenue evidence and deliver justice in civil cases.