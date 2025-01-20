- Home
PJA Launches Training Course On Analysis Of Revenue Documents, Inheritance Issues In Civil Cases
Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2025 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA) on Monday launched a comprehensive training
course on the analysis of revenue documents and inheritance issues in civil cases.
Thirty-two civil judges, senior civil judges, and additional district and sessions
judges from across the province were participating in the current batch.
During his address, PJA Director General Justice (Retd) Sardar Ahmad Naeem
emphasized that judges in the district judiciary require professional expertise to
analyze revenue documents before deciding complex issues such as inheritance.
He underscored the importance of equipping judges with the necessary knowledge
and skills to handle matters related to revenue documents effectively.
He affirmed that, in line with the vision of Lahore High Court Chief Justice, the academy
is committed to providing top-notch training to all judicial officers in Punjab, enabling
them to deliver prompt and sustainable decisions.
While discussing the objectives
of training, he highlighted that enhancing both the knowledge and working skills
of judges was a key priority of the academy.
Justice (Retd) Sardar Ahmad Naeem urged the participants to gain as much knowledge
and skill as possible from the course material and to benefit from the expertise of the
renowned instructors arranged by the academy. He expressed the hope that, after
completing the training, participants would be better equipped to effectively analyze
revenue evidence and deliver justice in civil cases.
