PJA Launches Training Course On Forensic Analysis Of Evidence
Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2025 | 07:57 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) The Punjab Judicial academy (PJA) on Monday launched a comprehensive training course on the forensic analysis of evidence in criminal cases.
The current batch comprises 32 judicial officers, including civil judges, senior civil judges, and additional district and sessions judges, from across the province.
Addressing the inaugural session, PJA Director General Justice (Retd.) Sardar Ahmad Naeem emphasized that the Academy offers a range of training programs, conferences, seminars, and workshops to promote capacity-building and ethical development. He affirmed the Academy's commitment to providing top-quality training to judicial officers, enabling them to deliver impartial and sustainable decisions.
The director general highlighted the significance of forensic sciences in criminal cases and stressed the need for judges to remain updated on the latest advancements in the field. He underscored that judges play a pivotal role in upholding justice and that their decisions should have a profound impact on society. He encouraged the participants to gain as much knowledge and skill as possible from the course material and to benefit from the expertise of renowned instructors.
He added that this training course aligns with the vision of the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court and aims to equip judicial officers with the necessary tools to effectively analyze forensic evidence and deliver justice in criminal cases.
