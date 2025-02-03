PJA launches training on revenue document analysis, inheritance issues

The Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA) on Monday initiated its seventh comprehensive training course focused on the analysis of revenue documents and inheritance-related issues in civil cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA) on Monday initiated its seventh comprehensive training course focused on the analysis of revenue documents and inheritance-related issues in civil cases.

The program aims to enhance judicial officers' expertise in handling property disputes, inheritance claims, contract disagreements, and land ownership matters.

A total of 32 judicial officers, including civil judges, senior civil judges, and additional district and sessions judges from across Punjab, are participating in the training.

Addressing the attendees, PJA Director General Justice (Retd.) Sardar Ahmad Naeem emphasized the crucial role of revenue documents in court proceedings.

He highlighted the academy's commitment to providing high-quality training in line with the vision of the Lahore High Court chief justice.

"Our goal is not only to expand judges’ legal knowledge but also to sharpen their analytical skills, ensuring timely and effective decision-making in civil cases," he stated.

Justice (Retd.) Sardar Ahmad Naeem encouraged participants to fully utilize the course materials and benefit from the expertise of renowned instructors. He expressed confidence that the training would equip judicial officers with the necessary skills to analyze revenue-related evidence more effectively and deliver justice efficiently.