PJA Launches Training On Revenue Document Analysis, Inheritance Issues
Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2025 | 09:37 PM
The Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA) on Monday initiated its seventh comprehensive training course focused on the analysis of revenue documents and inheritance-related issues in civil cases
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA) on Monday initiated its seventh comprehensive training course focused on the analysis of revenue documents and inheritance-related issues in civil cases.
The program aims to enhance judicial officers' expertise in handling property disputes, inheritance claims, contract disagreements, and land ownership matters.
A total of 32 judicial officers, including civil judges, senior civil judges, and additional district and sessions judges from across Punjab, are participating in the training.
Addressing the attendees, PJA Director General Justice (Retd.) Sardar Ahmad Naeem emphasized the crucial role of revenue documents in court proceedings.
He highlighted the academy's commitment to providing high-quality training in line with the vision of the Lahore High Court chief justice.
"Our goal is not only to expand judges’ legal knowledge but also to sharpen their analytical skills, ensuring timely and effective decision-making in civil cases," he stated.
Justice (Retd.) Sardar Ahmad Naeem encouraged participants to fully utilize the course materials and benefit from the expertise of renowned instructors. He expressed confidence that the training would equip judicial officers with the necessary skills to analyze revenue-related evidence more effectively and deliver justice efficiently.
Recent Stories
WASA recovers Rs.12.1m from chronic defaulters during January
Hazro police crack down on illicit drug trade
Fine arts reflect society, inspire hope: Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof. ..
PU organizes workshop on meta-analysis techniques
German Winter Market-2025 event held
Resul Celik’s Photography exhibition, capturing timeless beauty of Türkiye
One killed, four injured in Moscow residential building explosion
Inflation rate rises in Austria
Small, medium scale farmers to be included in second phase of Kissan Card: Punja ..
LHC directs authorities to make decision on application about Aurat March
70 Palestinians martyred in West Bank since start of year
AEEDC Dubai 2025 opens tomorrow with 66,000 visitors, participants
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WASA recovers Rs.12.1m from chronic defaulters during January1 minute ago
-
Hazro police crack down on illicit drug trade1 minute ago
-
Fine arts reflect society, inspire hope: Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali1 minute ago
-
PU organizes workshop on meta-analysis techniques1 minute ago
-
Resul Celik’s Photography exhibition, capturing timeless beauty of Türkiye1 minute ago
-
Small, medium scale farmers to be included in second phase of Kissan Card: Punjab Agriculture Minist ..7 minutes ago
-
LHC directs authorities to make decision on application about Aurat March7 minutes ago
-
Expatriate deprived of foreign currency in Taxila25 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns Azadi March case till March 1125 minutes ago
-
Revenue Awami Khidmat Service resolves property issues for masses in Jhang40 seconds ago
-
Deputy Commissioner Jhang leads charge against Polio42 seconds ago
-
3 persons abducted in Wah Cantt, Taxila1 minute ago