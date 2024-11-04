Open Menu

PJA Launches Training Program On Forensics

Published November 04, 2024

The Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA) on Monday launched a five-day training program focused on understanding forensic science, medico-legal practices, autopsies, and arms and ammunition analysis

This program aims to educate Additional District and Sessions Judges, Senior Civil Judges, and Civil Judges on the latest techniques and best practices in forensic analysis and insights.

In his address during the inaugural session, Acting Director General of the Punjab Judicial Academy, Muhammad Hafeez Ullah Khan, emphasized the importance of continuous learning in the legal field. He stated that the Academy's training programs are designed to ensure that judges remain updated on recent developments in civil and criminal law.

He highlighted that the current training program covers a range of topics, including forensic analysis, medico-legal practices, autopsy reports, and arms and ammunition analysis.

He added that experts from various fields have been invited to deliver lectures and lead discussions, providing participants with comprehensive training and hands-on experience.

He further noted that the program is structured to equip judges with the necessary skills and knowledge to handle cases involving forensic evidence effectively. "We believe that continuous learning is essential for judges to stay current with the latest advancements in forensic science and medico-legal practices," the acting director general reiterated. He also emphasized the importance of listening to litigants and fostering an environment that allows them to express themselves openly. Judges, he said, should listen to litigants with patience and empathy and avoid discouraging them. This approach is crucial to ensuring that justice is served fairly and transparently.

