PJA Launches Two Training Programs

Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2024 | 12:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The Punjab Judicial academy (PJA) on Tuesday initiated two simultaneous training programs aimed at enhancing the skills and knowledge of judicial officers.

The first program is a pre-service training course designed for newly appointed judges, while the second focuses on specialized topics, including forensic sciences, medico-legal aspects, postmortem analysis, and the handling of arms and ammunition cases.

Speaking at the inaugural session, PJA Director General Justice (Retd) Sardar Ahmad Naeem highlighted the judiciary's sacred responsibility in upholding justice. He emphasized the importance of merit, fairness, and integrity in judicial decision-making, adding that delivering justice was both a professional duty and a divine trust bestowed by Almighty Allah.

The director general further underscored the critical role of forensic sciences in modern criminal trials and noted the Academy's focus on character building.

He stated that the Academy has incorporated daily Quranic lessons into its training to instill moral and ethical values.

The training program also includes practical components such as educational visits, sessions on the judicial code of conduct, and discussions on courtroom management, he added.

The pre-service training program for newly appointed judicial officers includes two Additional District and Sessions Judges and four Civil Judges,in the district judiciary will span three months, preparing them for the challenges of judicial service,while the forensic sciences training program, scheduled to run for six days,was designed to equip Additional District and Sessions Judges, Senior Civil Judges, and Civil Judges with specialized knowledge to handle complex cases effectively.

The event was attended by key officials of the Punjab Judicial Academy, including Muhammad Hafeez Ullah Khan, Advisor and Director of Administration; Bushra Zaman, Director of Research; Mansoor Ahmed Khan, Director of Programs; Iram Ayaz, Director of Development and Projects; and senior instructors.

