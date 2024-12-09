Open Menu

PJA Organizes Training Course On Financial Discipline For D&SJs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 09, 2024 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The Punjab Judicial academy (PJA) on Monday organized a training course on financial discipline for district and sessions judges (D&SJs) of the province.

All 159 D&SJs participated in the course, which aimed to provide comprehensive training on financial management and discipline, says a PJA press release issued here.

Addressing the training course, PJA Director General Justice (Retd) Sardar Ahmad Naeem emphasized the importance of financial discipline in the administration of justice. He highlighted the necessity for judges to have a thorough understanding of financial management and discipline to ensure the effective administration of justice.

He stated that the training course covered various topics, including the Punjab Public Finance Management Act 2022, Punjab Treasury Rules, Punjab Finance Rules, and Punjab Delegation of Financial Powers Rules 2016.

In addition to the training course on financial discipline, the PJA has also launched a six-day training program on the scrutiny of revenue documents. This program aims to equip judicial officers with comprehensive knowledge for effectively scrutinizing revenue documents to facilitate the administration of justice. Thirty-one judicial officers, including additional district and sessions judges, senior civil judges, and civil judges, will attend the training.

