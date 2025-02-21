PJA successfully concludes its 40th batch of pre-service training

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The Punjab Judicial academy (PJA) successfully concluded its 40th batch of pre-service training for newly inducted civil judges and additional district & sessions judges.

In addition to extensive training by judicial experts, the trainee judges undertook informative visits to the Research Cell of the Lahore High Court (LHC), the district courts in Lahore, the Punjab Forensic Science Authority, and Fountain House.

PJA Director General Justice (Retd.) Sardar Ahmad Naeem presided over the concluding session.

The directors, PJA faculty and families of the trainee judges also attended the session.

Addressing the participants, Justice (Retd.) Sardar Ahmad Naeem stated, "The purpose of the pre-service training program for judges is to equip them with the knowledge and skills necessary to perform their duties effectively."

He further emphasized that judges have a fundamental "responsibility" to uphold the law and ensure justice is served. He advised them to always conduct themselves with integrity, rising above personal biases or external pressures.