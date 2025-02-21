PJA Successfully Concludes Its 40th Batch Of Pre-service Training
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2025 | 08:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The Punjab Judicial academy (PJA) successfully concluded its 40th batch of pre-service training for newly inducted civil judges and additional district & sessions judges.
In addition to extensive training by judicial experts, the trainee judges undertook informative visits to the Research Cell of the Lahore High Court (LHC), the district courts in Lahore, the Punjab Forensic Science Authority, and Fountain House.
PJA Director General Justice (Retd.) Sardar Ahmad Naeem presided over the concluding session.
The directors, PJA faculty and families of the trainee judges also attended the session.
Addressing the participants, Justice (Retd.) Sardar Ahmad Naeem stated, "The purpose of the pre-service training program for judges is to equip them with the knowledge and skills necessary to perform their duties effectively."
He further emphasized that judges have a fundamental "responsibility" to uphold the law and ensure justice is served. He advised them to always conduct themselves with integrity, rising above personal biases or external pressures.
Recent Stories
RAK Ruler receives CEO of Accor Group for Middle East, Africa & Asia Pacific
Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives officials from Switzerland to discuss developments ..
ADNEC Group, Ministry of Defence to organise 12th edition of Dubai International ..
Food security is vital for peace, stability and human dignity, FAO says
Arab Parliament for Child opens its fourth session
Jafza, Haldiram’s sign agreement to launch saffron processing facilities
EDGE closes highly successful IDEX 2025 with US$2.9 billion in new sales
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025
CONDOR signs contract with Brazil’s SENAPPEN to upgrade prison security
Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation, FCA provide 257 tonnes of food aid to s ..
Sindh govt announces scholarships for students to study at UK’s Oxford Univers ..
Proposal to exchange Dr. Aafia Siddiqui for Shakeel Afridi not feasible, IHC tol ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PJA successfully concludes its 40th batch of pre-service training5 minutes ago
-
677 criminal gangs busted this year so far5 minutes ago
-
Priority funding being ensured for best health facilities: DC5 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for acid attack on his ex-wife5 minutes ago
-
CTO Zeeshan inspects driving school, test center in Islamabad5 minutes ago
-
District admin prioritizes resolving public grievances at doorstep6 minutes ago
-
Rs. 3.35m released for cops medical treatment6 minutes ago
-
Man held for woman's kidnap attempt16 minutes ago
-
ATC acquits two men in acid attack case16 minutes ago
-
Vaccination drive launched to protect livestock from diseases16 minutes ago
-
Exchange of Shakil Afridi with Dr Aafia not feasible: IHC told25 minutes ago
-
ATC awards 5-year jail in explosives case26 minutes ago