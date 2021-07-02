PJC meets to review health facilities in prisons, juvenile rehab centers

The 7th Provincial Justice Committee (PJC) meeting held here Friday under chairmanship of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Qaiser Rashid to review health facilities in prisons, establishment of Provincial Courts Complex, Observation Homes and Juvenile rehabilitation Centers in all districts of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :The 7th Provincial Justice Committee (PJC) meeting held here Friday under chairmanship of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Qaiser Rashid to review health facilities in prisons, establishment of Provincial Courts Complex, Observation Homes and Juvenile rehabilitation Centers in all districts of the province.

The meeting deliberated upon all the agenda items and it was informed that regular visits of specialist's doctors to jails are ensured especially in jails established at newly merged districts.

It was highlighted that drug testing is also initiated in jails to ensure quality and standard of medicines.

Special Secretary Home informed PJC that 40 Kanal land for the independent Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has been acquired. Home Department has prepared a prototype offender management system for maintaining a database of the convicted persons, he said.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, Chief Justice underlined the role of the apex forum in achieving the objective of better service delivery for the justice sector stakeholders.

He stressed that FSL should cater the need on long term basis hence effort shall be made to increase the area to 80 Kanals at least.

Chairperson specified that data integration is a major step toward transforming the data into meaningful and valuable information for the Justice sector.

Minutes of the Committee constituted for data integration were approved by PJC while Chief Justices directed the members to expedite the task of data integration.

He also directed that offender management system shall be operationalized within the given time and progress be shared with PJC.

The forum approved that common problems of the justice sector department including issues at newly merged districts shall be shared with PJC in future for policy decisions.

The forum also approved establishment of Provincial Courts Complex at all divisional headquarters. The proposed complexes will not only cater the needs of the Courts, it will also accommodate the space requirements of Prosecution and Probation department, which shall ultimately serve for the advancement of improved coordination between departments.

Qaiser Rashid further directed that efforts shall be made to initiate minor surgical unit at jails so that urgent surgical procedures can be carried out in prison. It was further directed that vacant posts of doctors shall be filled in all prisons.

The forum discussed the issue of providing shelter to the vulnerable segments of society at places where no shelter home or Dar-ul-Aman exist.

The PJC decided that reports and suggestions from deputy commissioners and district and session judges be called for devising a mechanism in this respect.

The participants of the meeting were; Registrar PHC, Khwaja Wajih-ud-Din, Advocate General, KP Shumail Ahmed Butt, Special Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs, Akbar Ali Khan, Senior District and Sessions Judge, Mohammad Asim Imam, KP IG Police Moazzam Jah Ansari, Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Masood Ahmed, Additional IG Prisons, Khalid Abbas Khan, Director General Prosecution, Mukhtiar Ahmad, Secretary Health Department, Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Deputy Secretary Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan, Adnan Rasool Larik, and Director Anti-Corruption, Usman Zaman.