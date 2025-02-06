Open Menu

PJC Signs MoU With GIFT University Gujranwala

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2025 | 08:43 PM

PJC signs MoU with GIFT university Gujranwala

The Punjab Job Centre, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with GIFT University Gujranwala to facilitate students in securing job and internship opportunities across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The Punjab Job Centre, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with GIFT University Gujranwala to facilitate students in securing job and internship opportunities across Punjab.

The agreement was signed by PITB Senior Program Manager Shams-ul-Islam on behalf of Punjab Job Center and GIFT University Registrar Waseem Ullah Dar.

This collaboration aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry by equipping students with essential skills through training sessions and career development programs. As part of the initiative, an awareness session was also conducted to educate students about the Punjab Job Center platform, its registration process, and the importance of building professional profiles to enhance their employability.

Punjab Job Center, a flagship initiative of the Punjab Labour & Human Resource Department, is being executed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and the Directorate General of Labour Welfare.

The platform actively connects job seekers with employers, particularly focusing on fresh graduates and young professionals to help them secure meaningful employment opportunities.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “The Punjab Job Center is playing a vital role in empowering job seekers by providing them with a structured platform to explore employment opportunities. Our partnership with GIFT University will further strengthen efforts to equip students with the skills and resources necessary for a successful career.”

Students and job seekers can register on the Punjab Job Center platform by visiting: https://jobcenter.punjab.gov.pk/worker/create.

Recent Stories

UAE introduces robot-assisted ‘Bikini’ hip rep ..

UAE introduces robot-assisted ‘Bikini’ hip replacement

2 minutes ago
 UAE, Russia discuss boosting financial cooperation

UAE, Russia discuss boosting financial cooperation

2 minutes ago
 10th Linguistic Council highlights modern Arabic m ..

10th Linguistic Council highlights modern Arabic methodology

2 minutes ago
 UAE achieves landmark scientific achievement in An ..

UAE achieves landmark scientific achievement in Antarctica

16 minutes ago
 TRENDS launches research report on economic impact ..

TRENDS launches research report on economic impact of AI in UAE

17 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Mini ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Minister of Kuwait

17 minutes ago
NYU presents highest honour to Emirati Abdulsalam ..

NYU presents highest honour to Emirati Abdulsalam AlMadani

17 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz, his son Hamza Shahbaz acquitted in Ram ..

PM Shehbaz, his son Hamza Shahbaz acquitted in Ramazan Sugar Mills case

19 minutes ago
 DS drives digital transformation to achieve sustai ..

DS drives digital transformation to achieve sustainability

32 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China to expand cultural exchanges to bu ..

Pakistan, China to expand cultural exchanges to build closer community of shared ..

36 minutes ago
 Consul General meets Bohra business community dele ..

Consul General meets Bohra business community delegation

10 minutes ago
 FinMin stresses need to adopt policies framed to a ..

FinMin stresses need to adopt policies framed to address climate-change-related ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan