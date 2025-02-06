PJC signs MoU with GIFT university Gujranwala

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The Punjab Job Centre, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with GIFT University Gujranwala to facilitate students in securing job and internship opportunities across Punjab.

The agreement was signed by PITB Senior Program Manager Shams-ul-Islam on behalf of Punjab Job Center and GIFT University Registrar Waseem Ullah Dar.

This collaboration aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry by equipping students with essential skills through training sessions and career development programs. As part of the initiative, an awareness session was also conducted to educate students about the Punjab Job Center platform, its registration process, and the importance of building professional profiles to enhance their employability.

Punjab Job Center, a flagship initiative of the Punjab Labour & Human Resource Department, is being executed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and the Directorate General of Labour Welfare.

The platform actively connects job seekers with employers, particularly focusing on fresh graduates and young professionals to help them secure meaningful employment opportunities.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “The Punjab Job Center is playing a vital role in empowering job seekers by providing them with a structured platform to explore employment opportunities. Our partnership with GIFT University will further strengthen efforts to equip students with the skills and resources necessary for a successful career.”

Students and job seekers can register on the Punjab Job Center platform by visiting: https://jobcenter.punjab.gov.pk/worker/create.