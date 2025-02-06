PJC Signs MoU With GIFT University Gujranwala
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2025 | 08:43 PM
The Punjab Job Centre, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with GIFT University Gujranwala to facilitate students in securing job and internship opportunities across Punjab
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The Punjab Job Centre, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with GIFT University Gujranwala to facilitate students in securing job and internship opportunities across Punjab.
The agreement was signed by PITB Senior Program Manager Shams-ul-Islam on behalf of Punjab Job Center and GIFT University Registrar Waseem Ullah Dar.
This collaboration aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry by equipping students with essential skills through training sessions and career development programs. As part of the initiative, an awareness session was also conducted to educate students about the Punjab Job Center platform, its registration process, and the importance of building professional profiles to enhance their employability.
Punjab Job Center, a flagship initiative of the Punjab Labour & Human Resource Department, is being executed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and the Directorate General of Labour Welfare.
The platform actively connects job seekers with employers, particularly focusing on fresh graduates and young professionals to help them secure meaningful employment opportunities.
In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “The Punjab Job Center is playing a vital role in empowering job seekers by providing them with a structured platform to explore employment opportunities. Our partnership with GIFT University will further strengthen efforts to equip students with the skills and resources necessary for a successful career.”
Students and job seekers can register on the Punjab Job Center platform by visiting: https://jobcenter.punjab.gov.pk/worker/create.
Recent Stories
UAE introduces robot-assisted ‘Bikini’ hip replacement
UAE, Russia discuss boosting financial cooperation
10th Linguistic Council highlights modern Arabic methodology
UAE achieves landmark scientific achievement in Antarctica
TRENDS launches research report on economic impact of AI in UAE
Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Minister of Kuwait
NYU presents highest honour to Emirati Abdulsalam AlMadani
PM Shehbaz, his son Hamza Shahbaz acquitted in Ramazan Sugar Mills case
DS drives digital transformation to achieve sustainability
Pakistan, China to expand cultural exchanges to build closer community of shared ..
Consul General meets Bohra business community delegation
FinMin stresses need to adopt policies framed to address climate-change-related ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Secretary Agriculture emphasizes promotion of oilseed crops in Balochistan17 minutes ago
-
PM reviews task management system for SOE's privatization process17 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz, his son Hamza Shahbaz acquitted in Ramazan Sugar Mills case19 minutes ago
-
PM reviews task management system for SOE's privatization process27 minutes ago
-
3 more International Parliamentary delegations arrive27 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China to expand cultural exchanges to build closer community of shared future36 minutes ago
-
Govt enacts PECA law in good faith to regulate digital media: Atta Tarar37 minutes ago
-
Pak-Bangladesh synergy raises hope for revival of SAARC37 minutes ago
-
Senate body reviews WAPDA audit inquiries37 minutes ago
-
FinMin stresses need to adopt policies framed to address climate-change-related issues41 minutes ago
-
PTI founder’s letter discarded as trash: Azma47 minutes ago
-
DS jail suspended for mismanagement47 minutes ago