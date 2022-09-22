PJCA holds Haikus exhibition at Pakistan National Council of the Arts

Students of the twin cities on Thursday displayed some 110 artworks themed on Haikus in "Haiku Poetry Art Illustrations Exhibition" organized by Pakistan-Japan Cultural Association (PJCA) in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Students of the twin cities on Thursday displayed some 110 artworks themed on Haikus in "Haiku Poetry Art Illustrations Exhibition" organized by Pakistan-Japan Cultural Association (PJCA) in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

The first ever art Haikus exhibition would help promote creativity and cultural affinity about the traditional Japanese poetic form of Haiku among the youth of Pakistan, said a press release.

H.E. WADA Mitsuhiro, the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan inaugurated the Haiku Art Illustrations Exhibition in the presence of haiku poets, artists, teachers, students and other distinguished guests.

Speaking on the occasion, the Ambassador said that the purpose of showcasing the exhibition was to encourage the students in exploring and doing research on haiku poetry and also to show their artistic skills.

Understanding art and culture of another country is the best way to get familiar with its people and society as it promotes enhanced people-to-people contacts hailing from varying cultures, the Ambassador said and added that Haiku was a precise, compact and condensed form of traditional Japanese poetry written in 5-7-5 syllabic form usually in three lines that dated back to the 17th century and still remained popular in modern Japan, and was now practiced in many countries of the world including Pakistan.

As this year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Pakistan as well as the 50th anniversary since the establishment of PJCA Islamabad, this exhibition is a part of activities arranged to commemorate the bond of friendship between the two countries in a befitting way.

The exhibition will remain open for public till September 29, 2022.