UrduPoint.com

PJCA Holds Haikus Exhibition At Pakistan National Council Of The Arts

Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2022 | 07:45 PM

PJCA holds Haikus exhibition at Pakistan National Council of the Arts

Students of the twin cities on Thursday displayed some 110 artworks themed on Haikus in "Haiku Poetry Art Illustrations Exhibition" organized by Pakistan-Japan Cultural Association (PJCA) in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Students of the twin cities on Thursday displayed some 110 artworks themed on Haikus in "Haiku Poetry Art Illustrations Exhibition" organized by Pakistan-Japan Cultural Association (PJCA) in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

The first ever art Haikus exhibition would help promote creativity and cultural affinity about the traditional Japanese poetic form of Haiku among the youth of Pakistan, said a press release.

H.E. WADA Mitsuhiro, the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan inaugurated the Haiku Art Illustrations Exhibition in the presence of haiku poets, artists, teachers, students and other distinguished guests.

Speaking on the occasion, the Ambassador said that the purpose of showcasing the exhibition was to encourage the students in exploring and doing research on haiku poetry and also to show their artistic skills.

Understanding art and culture of another country is the best way to get familiar with its people and society as it promotes enhanced people-to-people contacts hailing from varying cultures, the Ambassador said and added that Haiku was a precise, compact and condensed form of traditional Japanese poetry written in 5-7-5 syllabic form usually in three lines that dated back to the 17th century and still remained popular in modern Japan, and was now practiced in many countries of the world including Pakistan.

As this year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Pakistan as well as the 50th anniversary since the establishment of PJCA Islamabad, this exhibition is a part of activities arranged to commemorate the bond of friendship between the two countries in a befitting way.

The exhibition will remain open for public till September 29, 2022.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Century World Japan September From Best

Recent Stories

HCSTSI office bearers elected unopposed

HCSTSI office bearers elected unopposed

3 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting to review preparations for 12 Ra ..

DC chairs meeting to review preparations for 12 Rabi-ul-Awal

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner Hyd takes notice of delaying tactics ..

Commissioner Hyd takes notice of delaying tactics in development schemes complet ..

3 minutes ago
 CNN Host Cancels Interview With Iranian President, ..

CNN Host Cancels Interview With Iranian President, Claims He Demanded She Wear H ..

3 minutes ago
 China Hopes for Prompt Conflict Resolution in Ukra ..

China Hopes for Prompt Conflict Resolution in Ukraine - Foreign Minister

6 minutes ago
 Three drug dealers held, drugs recovered

Three drug dealers held, drugs recovered

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.