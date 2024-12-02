PJN, UNDP Organize Consultative Workshop In Malakand Division
Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The Peace & Justice Network (PJN), in collaboration with the UNDP Pakistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, convened a Malakand Divisional Consultative Workshop aimed at identifying actionable recommendations to strengthen Dispute Resolution Councils (DRCs) in Swat under EU-funded Deliver Justice Project.
The workshop served as a platform for diverse stakeholders, including representatives from the Dispute Resolution Councils (DRCs) from Swat, Buner, Shangla, Dir, Chitral, Malakand and Bajaur, judiciary, law enforcement, civil society, local government, and community leaders, to share insights and develop strategies for enhancing the capacity and efficiency of DRCs.
The Primary objective was to create a comprehensive action plan to empower DRCs as an effective mechanism for resolving disputes and improving access to justice across the region.
During opening sessions, Ms. Caitlin Chittenden Rule of Law & Justice Reforms Specialist, Rule of Law Program UNDP Pakistan and Syed Raza Ali CEO Peace & Justice Network highlighted that the strengthening of Dispute Resolution Councils (DRCs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was crucial to enhancing their ability to serve communities effectively in resolving disputes.
By addressing current gaps — such as inadequate resources, limited training for members, lack of inclusivity, and insufficient public awareness — DRCs can become more efficient, accessible, and responsive to community
requirements. Strengthened DRCs not only provide timely and cost-effective justice but also play a vital role in reducing the burden on formal courts and fostering social harmony at the grassroots level.
DRCs established by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police (KP) are pivotal in addressing the challenges of access to justice, particularly for marginalized communities in KP.
These councils serve as alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, offering a platform for resolving conflicts efficiently and amicably without resorting to formal court systems.
Strengthening these councils is crucial for enhancing access to justice as many individuals, especially in rural and marginalized communities, face barriers in accessing formal courts due to high costs, procedural complexities, and geographic constraints.
Also, DRCs play an important role in reducing the burden on courts, promoting timely and cost-effective dispute resolution mechanisms as well as playing a critical role in conflict prevention and social cohesion.
DPO Swat Badshah Hazrat during his keynote address emphasized the critical role of DRCs in promoting peace and justice in local communities. DRCs not only alleviate the burden on formal courts but also provide a culturally sensitive and accessible platform for resolving disputes, he added.
Strengthening these councils was vital to ensuring equitable access to justice. Safi-Ullah Jan, District & Sessions Judge/Zilla Qazi Swat highlighted that the Dispute Resolution Councils in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were an essential part of the justice system, providing alternative, community-based solutions for resolving disputes efficiently and amicably.
Strengthening DRCs fosters trust between communities and the justice system, bridging gaps in governance. DRCs involve community members, including elders and respected local figures, to mediate disputes, enhancing local ownership of the justice process.
During the workshop, participants discussed challenges faced by DRCs in delivering justice and maintaining community trust as well as best practices for alternative dispute resolution tailored to the socio-cultural context of Malakand Division.
They also presented recommendations for capacity building, inclusivity, and resource mobilization to strengthen DRCs.
Ms. Nida Khan Advocate, PJN Rule of Law Advisor highlighted the importance of gender responsive DRC system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and making it more inclusive.
The workshop outcomes included actionable recommendations to enhance legal and procedural frameworks governing DRCs, increase inclusivity, with a focus on women and other vulnerable communities including transgender, religious minorities and persons with disabilities participation in dispute resolution processes. Participants also recommended providing technical and operational training to DRC members and to improve collaboration between DRCs and formal justice institutions for seamless coordination.
The consultative workshop concluded with a collective commitment to advance the proposed action plan and ensure sustained support for DRCs. The initiative aligns with the broader goal of achieving Sustainable Development Goal 16: Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions in Pakistan.
