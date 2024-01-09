PK-05 candidate fined Rs 20,000 by DMO for code violation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) The District Monitoring Officer (DMO) in Swat has imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on Sanaullah, a candidate participating in the PK-05 elections, of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, for violating clause 41 of the political parties' code of conduct.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) spokesman, monitoring teams deployed nationwide are currently removing advertisement hoardings that exceed prescribed limits.

In accordance with the Code of Conduct of Political parties issued on December 20, 2023 by ECP, individuals and political parties are prohibited from affixing or distributing posters, handbills, pamphlets, leaflets, banners, or portraits larger than the specified sizes outlined by the ECP.

The specified dimensions are as follows: posters should measure 18 inches by 23 inches, pamphlets, leaflets, and handbills can have a maximum size of 9 by 6 inches, banners should not exceed 3 by 9 feet, and portraits should be limited to 2 by 3 feet.