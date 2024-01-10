PK-104 candidate, two associates killed in North Waziristan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Unknown attackers on Wednesday killed Malik Kaleemullah Dawar, an independent candidate of PK-104 Miranshah, along with two others in Tapi village of Tehsil Miranshah, District North Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Unknown attackers on Wednesday killed Malik Kaleemullah Dawar, an independent candidate of PK-104 Miranshah, along with two others in Tapi village of Tehsil Miranshah, District North Waziristan.

According to the district police, Malik Kaleemullah and his associates Muhammad Masroor and Muhammad Sakhi were fired upon when they were returning home after having a meeting with local people.

The police shifted their dead bodies to Miranshah Hospital for post-mortem, while search for the attackers was started in the area.