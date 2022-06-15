PK-7, Elections: Election Commission of Pakistan summons provincial minister for 'code violation'

(@FahadShabbir)

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday issued a notice to Provincial Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Amjad Ali for violating election code

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday issued a notice to Provincial Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Amjad Ali for violating election code.

The Provincial Minister for Housing was directed to visit the office of District Monitoring officer, Swat Imran Khan at 10:00 am on June 17 for clarifying his position.

Dr Amjad had participated in an election rally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Fazal Moula in Tehsil, Kabal, Swat on June 12.

The constituency was declared vacant after the demise of Awami National Party (ANP) MPA.The election on PK-7 would be held on June 26.