PK-7 Swat VI by-election on June 26

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :The bye-election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly constituency PK-7 Swat-VI will be held on June 26.

Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mohammad Farid Khattak on Saturday will preside over a meeting to review arrangements for the PK-7 by-polls, including security and administrative matters.

The Regional Election Commissioner (REC) Swat, District Returning Officer, and Returning Officer for PK-7 and other relevant officials will attend the meeting. Polling in the constituency is scheduled for June 26, a press release said on Friday.

The PEC will also visit the election material distribution centre to hand over the material to the presiding officers.

According to a Provincial Election Commission spokesman, formal training had been imparted to all the polling staff, who were directed to remain impartial on the polling day and make the election process transparent and impartial.

He said the election campaign would end on Friday midnight while polling would begin on Sunday at 8 a.m. and continue till 5:00 p.m. without any break. However, voters present inside the polling stations would be allowed to cast their votes even after 5 p.m.

He said there were some 182,088 registered voters, including 102,088 male and 81,220 female, in the constituency .

Total 124 polling stations, with 308 polling booths, had been established, he added.

He said a control room had been set up while monitoring teams would formally monitor the polling process throughout the polling day.

The PEC appealed to the candidates of all political parties and candidates to ensure the implementation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission to make polling peaceful, he added.

Four candidates are in the run from the constituency.