UrduPoint.com

PK-7 Swat VI By-election On June 26

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2022 | 09:21 PM

PK-7 Swat VI by-election on June 26

The bye-election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly constituency PK-7 Swat-VI will be held on June 26

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :The bye-election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly constituency PK-7 Swat-VI will be held on June 26.

Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mohammad Farid Khattak on Saturday will preside over a meeting to review arrangements for the PK-7 by-polls, including security and administrative matters.

The Regional Election Commissioner (REC) Swat, District Returning Officer, and Returning Officer for PK-7 and other relevant officials will attend the meeting. Polling in the constituency is scheduled for June 26, a press release said on Friday.

The PEC will also visit the election material distribution centre to hand over the material to the presiding officers.

According to a Provincial Election Commission spokesman, formal training had been imparted to all the polling staff, who were directed to remain impartial on the polling day and make the election process transparent and impartial.

He said the election campaign would end on Friday midnight while polling would begin on Sunday at 8 a.m. and continue till 5:00 p.m. without any break. However, voters present inside the polling stations would be allowed to cast their votes even after 5 p.m.

He said there were some 182,088 registered voters, including 102,088 male and 81,220 female, in the constituency .

Total 124 polling stations, with 308 polling booths, had been established, he added.

He said a control room had been set up while monitoring teams would formally monitor the polling process throughout the polling day.

The PEC appealed to the candidates of all political parties and candidates to ensure the implementation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission to make polling peaceful, he added.

Four candidates are in the run from the constituency.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Election Commission Of Pakistan Visit Pakistan Engineering Council Male June Sunday All From PK-7 P

Recent Stories

KU announces MA IR Final External Exams 2019-20 re ..

KU announces MA IR Final External Exams 2019-20 results

4 minutes ago
 US artistic swimmer Alvarez, who fainted in solo e ..

US artistic swimmer Alvarez, who fainted in solo event, not on team event startl ..

5 minutes ago
 KP CM launches 5-day long anti-polio campaign

KP CM launches 5-day long anti-polio campaign

5 minutes ago
 LG Elections-2022: Candidates carry out door to do ..

LG Elections-2022: Candidates carry out door to door political campaign

5 minutes ago
 Over 8.374m people vaccinated against COVID-19 in ..

Over 8.374m people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns extra-judicial killing ..

Pakistan strongly condemns extra-judicial killing of 11 more Kashmiris

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.