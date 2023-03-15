PKHA gets relief in appeal against deduction of Rs. 1.247 billion

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority (KPHA) has got relief in an appeal filed against deduction of its fund to the tune of Rs. 1,247,000,000 (One billion Two Hundred Forty Seven Million) by Inland Revenue Regional Tax Office (RTO) Peshawar.

The case was filed with Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue (Islamabad) which directed Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue (RTO) Peshawar for refunding of the said amount to PKHA within 15 days, says a press statement issued here on Wednesday by KPHA.

The decision has been taken by a division bench of Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue in exercise of powers conferred under Section 132(6) of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001, adds the press statement.

In case of non-compliance of tribunal order regarding refund of amount within 15 days, the law shall take its course, reads the order.

In the order, the Revenue department was also instructed to gain public trust and confidence by acting judiciously and acknowledge the fact that taxpayers deserve respect for their contribution to the national development.

Meanwhile, Managing Director PKHA thanked Appellate Tribunal for providing relief to the department by issuing direction to the revenue authorities for refunding of the deducted amount.

Deduction of such a huge amount unlawfully by RTO has literally resulted in financial collapse of the province's one and the only Highways Development Organization, he added.