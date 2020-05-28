PKI, APKF appreciate govt for taking action on sugar issue

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) President Khalid Mehmood Khokhar and All Pakistan Kissan Foundation (APKF) Chairman Syed Mehmood ul Haq Bukhari on Thursday appreciated the government for taking action on the sugar issue and welcomed the commission's report.

Addressing a press conference at the Lahore Press Club (LPC), they demanded the government to take serious action against the responsible ones.

Khalid Mehmood Khokhar said that if sugar mills increased Rs 1 per kg, it would result in putting burden of about Rs 5 billion on people, adding that after recovering the looted money from the sugar mafia, it should be spent on welfare of farmers.

The PKI and APKF urged the government to remove sugar mills set up illegally in cotton areas and restored the cotton belt as per crop zones, to end illegal enhanced capacity of sugar mills, the amount paid less to sugar cane growers in 2017-18, approved by the commission report may be recovered by the identitfied mills and return to sugarcane growers, the support price of sugarcane, cotton, rice, potato, pulses and oilseeds should be announced to make the country self sufficient in these commodities.

The APKF chairman demanded the government to announce a package for the farmers whose crops had been affected by the locust.

They urged the government to implement the commission reports and its recommendations withoutany delay.