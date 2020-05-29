PKI, APKF appreciate govt for taking action on sugar issue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) President Khalid Mehmood Khokhar and All Pakistan Kissan Foundation (APKF) Chairman Syed Mehmood ul Haq Bukhari on Thursday appreciated the government for taking action on the sugar issue and welcomed the commission's report on it.

Addressing a press conference at the Lahore Press Club (LPC), they demanded the government to take serious action against those involved,adding that farmers and consumers were exploited.

Khalid Mehmood Khokhar said that if sugar mills increased Rs 1 per kg, it would result in putting burden of about Rs 5 billion on people. He said that after recovering the looted money from the sugar mafia, it should be spent on welfare of farmers.

PKI and APKF urged the government to remove sugar mills set up illegally in cotton areas and restore the cotton belt as per crop zones in order to end illegally enhanced capacity of sugar mills. They also called for recovering, from the identified mills, the amount paid less to sugar cane growers in 2017-18.

They also called for announcing the support price of sugarcane, cotton, rice, potato, pulses and oilseeds to make the country self sufficient in these commodities.

The APKF chairman urged the government to announce a package for the farmers whose crops got affected by locust attacks.

They urged the government to implement the commission reports and its recommendations withoutany delay.