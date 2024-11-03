Open Menu

PKI Demands Agriculture Emergency, Plans Alliance With Federation Of Commerce

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2024 | 02:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Calling for the immediate imposition of an “agriculture emergency,” Khalid Mahmood Khokhar,

President Pakistan Kissan Ittehad, stressed the need for government intervention to support

the country’s struggling farmers.

Speaking at a press conference, Khokhar announced that Kissan Ittehad would soon meet

with the Federation of Commerce to build a united front aimed at strengthening agriculture

as the backbone of industry, stating that industrial growth could not succeed without a thriving

agricultural sector.

Khokhar expressed frustration over the delay in setting support prices for wheat, as the planting

season begins with no clear guidelines for farmers. He warned that without relief, many farmers

might abandon wheat cultivation altogether, leading to long queues for flour in the future.

He also highlighted the sharp decline in crop yields including cotton, rice, and maize.

He attributed these declines to a lack of attention toward agriculture, mentioning that while

agriculture has historically driven more growth than other sectors. He lamented high cost

of electricity for agriculture.

Describing the daily struggles faced by farmers, he stated that many farmers were unable

to afford essential items like seeds and fertilizers. Similarly, they cannot bear education

expenses of their kids even. He added that farmers were nearing collapse, yet their voices

remain unheard.

Khokhar underscored the need for a unified national effort. He reiterated agriculture directly

impacts the country’s economic health and stability. “If agriculture is prioritized, economic

stability will follow, which is essential for peace,” he added.

