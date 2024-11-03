PKI Demands Agriculture Emergency, Plans Alliance With Federation Of Commerce
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2024 | 02:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Calling for the immediate imposition of an “agriculture emergency,” Khalid Mahmood Khokhar,
President Pakistan Kissan Ittehad, stressed the need for government intervention to support
the country’s struggling farmers.
Speaking at a press conference, Khokhar announced that Kissan Ittehad would soon meet
with the Federation of Commerce to build a united front aimed at strengthening agriculture
as the backbone of industry, stating that industrial growth could not succeed without a thriving
agricultural sector.
Khokhar expressed frustration over the delay in setting support prices for wheat, as the planting
season begins with no clear guidelines for farmers. He warned that without relief, many farmers
might abandon wheat cultivation altogether, leading to long queues for flour in the future.
He also highlighted the sharp decline in crop yields including cotton, rice, and maize.
He attributed these declines to a lack of attention toward agriculture, mentioning that while
agriculture has historically driven more growth than other sectors. He lamented high cost
of electricity for agriculture.
Describing the daily struggles faced by farmers, he stated that many farmers were unable
to afford essential items like seeds and fertilizers. Similarly, they cannot bear education
expenses of their kids even. He added that farmers were nearing collapse, yet their voices
remain unheard.
Khokhar underscored the need for a unified national effort. He reiterated agriculture directly
impacts the country’s economic health and stability. “If agriculture is prioritized, economic
stability will follow, which is essential for peace,” he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024
9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..
Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth
Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo
Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy
Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI
Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president
Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability
Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..
Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICT admin crackdown on price gouging: vendors fined, wholesaler arrested2 minutes ago
-
Two wanted members of cattle thief gang busted12 minutes ago
-
Farmers urged to ensure wheat cultivation by 20 Nov12 minutes ago
-
Stay vigilant, maintain preventive measures to curb dengue spread: Health Experts12 minutes ago
-
Drug pusher held with narcotics12 minutes ago
-
AJK health minister stresses community involvement in enhancing maternal, child health through aware ..12 minutes ago
-
Condolence reference held to honor Prof. Dr. Fazal Rahim Khan12 minutes ago
-
Rs 1 billion approved for KP police' modern vehicles22 minutes ago
-
ECP summons two former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif, PTI founder on Tuesday22 minutes ago
-
Notorious gang leader held from Katcha area22 minutes ago
-
From Lahore to Istanbul: Pakistani motorcyclists explore avenues of Pak-Turkiye friendship22 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police elevate officers to higher ranks based on merit23 minutes ago