Open Menu

PKI For Revisiting Agreements With IPPs, Level Playing For Farming Community

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2024 | 02:00 PM

PKI for revisiting agreements with IPPs, level playing for farming community

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) expressed concern on rising cost of agriculture inputs and demanded of authorities concerned to revisit agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) for sustainable agriculture.

"Agriculture is mainstay of country’s economy and strengthened economy is vital for promotion of peace in the country", said Khalid Khokhar, the chairman Pakistan Kissan Ittehad, while holding press conference here on Sunday.

Last year, agriculture sector registered growth of 6.5 percent. Similarly, industry witnessed upward trend by one percent. He lamented that more perks and privileges were given to Industry instead of Agriculture.

Khalid Khokhar stated that electricity tariff was very high which was nearly Rs 60 per unit.

He lamented suicide of a farmer and demanded of government to come up with measures to provide relief to the farming community.

Farmers should be given level playing field in terms of inputs for agriculture.

The PKI chairman remarked that that IPPs were extracting Rs 2200 billion annually. There were many production units which received billions of rupees without producing even a single unit of electricity. The IPPs owners have strong roots in all governments. He expressed wonder and stated that IPPs owners were not paying taxes against the income.

He also expressed disappointment and mentioned that wheat stocks lying with the farmers were getting rusted.

Responding to a query for conversion of barren land to fertile land, he however appreciated that stated that over 150,000 acres of barren land had been converted into fertile land. He stated that it was good efforts because the country’s population was on rise with rapid pace and the initiative was very much essential.

On this occasion, the farmers also burnt effigy of IPP to register their protest.

Related Topics

Pakistan Protest Electricity Agriculture Suicide Stocks Sunday All Government Wheat Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

14 hours ago
 Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on retur ..

Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland

1 day ago
 Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam ..

Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

1 day ago
 GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T- ..

GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts

1 day ago
 Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan

1 day ago
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

1 day ago
 IHC expresses serious concerns over state institut ..

IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..

1 day ago
 Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape ..

Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

1 day ago
 Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via speci ..

Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight

1 day ago
 Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan