PKI Suggests Raise In Price Of Wheat To Avoid Floor Crisis In Future

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 05:15 PM

PKI suggests raise in price of wheat to avoid floor crisis in future

Chairman Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) Chaudhary Muhammad Anwar said on Tuesday floor crisis could emerge in future also, in case the government did not enhance wheat price

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) Chaudhary Muhammad Anwar said on Tuesday floor crisis could emerge in future also, in case the government did not enhance wheat price.

The government announced Rs 1365/40kg which was low as compared to price in market these days. In market, the wheat is being traded at Rs 1700 to 1800. He said this while holding press conference here at local press club. Anwar lamented that government was importing wheat against Rs 1800/maund these days but it was not willing to offer reasonable price to local farmers. He stated that government should revisit and frame new policy and maximum benefit should be given to local farmers.

He maintained when farmers would find more price from open market then they would sell their wheat to owners of floor-mills or stockists.

He feared that there would be shortage of wheat in future also. However, he proposed government to enhance wheat price in order to make wheat procurement campaign successful. He suggested that wheat price should be Rs 1500/maund.

He also stressed upon government to offer relief to masses in line with electricity bills. He stated that there should be effective billing system, especially the deduction system. All undue taxes should be abolished, he said adding that one domestic metre should also be issued at one tubewell. Chairman Pakistan Kissan Ittehad Chaudhary Anwar also remarked that the Tube well owners were paying bills even against the faulty or closed metres.

