PKI urges govt to review its decision on sales tax exemption withdrawal

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) on Monday urged the government to review its decision of withdrawal of sales tax exemption on seeds of different crops and agriculture machinery.

Addition in sales tax would increase cost of agri production from five to 10 percent, PKI President Khalid Khokhar said in a statement.

He said the withdrawal of sales tax exemption in the supplementary finance bill did not match the government's policy on food security.

It would affect farmers economically and ultimately the majority of the farmers would be in difficult situation to have access to quality seeds and modern machinery.

The sales tax addition on cotton seed would damage cotton and its related industry. Similarly, the increase in maize seed would also affect poultry and livestock sectors. In poultry sector, 70 % feed of poultry is prepared with maize. Similarly, corn silage (animal food) prices would witness upward trend. It would create difficulties for cattle farmers. Khalid Khokhar demanded of the government to review its decision and keep intact relief given on seeds and agriculture machinery.