PKI urges political parties to forge unity for peace, agriculture promotion

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Chairman Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) Khalid Khokhar urged upon all political parties to forge unity in order to maintain and promote peace and put country’s agriculture on way leading to progress and prosperity.

While holding a press conference, he stated that the political parties should sit together and help resolve country’s problems.

Khokhar highlighted that farmers were much worried due to low prices of wheat. The cost of production of wheat was very high, comparing to its price. He stated that wheat was being sold against Rs 2000/40kg. However, the cost of production is nearly Rs 3400, he lamented. He urged government to procure it against Rs 3900.

The chairman Pakistan Kissan Ittehad stated that agriculture should be put on top priority. Agriculture can drive country’s economy in amicable way. The total cultivation area in the country was over 45 million acres and the wheat was sown on 26 million acres.

Khalid Khokhar added that wheat served as engine for other crops also.

He expressed concerns on declining agriculture exports and increasing imports.

He quoted comparisons of exports of different crops from December to March. He,however,added if government deregulate wheat then it should not put other restrictions like interdistrict and interprovincial transporation and cost of bread etc.

The chairman PKI also warned to hold protest from April 12. Thousands of the farmers would march towards Lahore to register their protest.

Responding to a query, he stated that farmers were not part of policy making and they should be included in different decisions pertaining to agriculture.

The farmers should be given playing field as enjoyed by farmers of other countries. The inputs were too costly in the country and our farmers could not compete with farmers of other countries.