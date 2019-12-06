Pkistan to observe SAARC Charter Day on Dec 10

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th December, 2019) Pakistan will commemorate 35th SAARC Charter Day on December 10 (Tuesday)to renew commitment to the cherished goals of the organization besides further accelerating the paceof regional economic cooperation.The leaders of SAARC nations, the high commissioners, ambassadors from the SAARC membercountries, representatives of the SAARC bodies will also grace the occasion by reiterating the aims andgoals of the SAARC Charter.The SAARC Chambers of Commerce and Industry (CCI),an apex trade body in the region, will organizea function in this regard with Advisor to Prime Minister on commerce Abdul Razak Dawood in chairwhile SAARC CCI Senior Vice President Iftikhar Ali Malik will present welcome address and PresidentFederation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Eng Daroo Khan Achakzai will alsospeak besides other prominent businessmen.

On 8 December in 1985 at the first SAARC Summit held in Dhaka, the leaders of the Seven South AsianCountries: Maldives, India, Bhutan, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka signed a contract inorder to establish the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC).Every year, on this day, SAARC Charter Day is observed marking the signing of this Charter.

Specialcommemorative events are held in each member state, reaffirming their strong commitment towardsSAARC in supporting the uplift of the lives of millions in South Asia.As an organization in one of the fastest growing economic regions of the world, SAARC embodies thedesire of the people and governments of South Asia to work collectively to promote peace, stability,amity and progress in the region through strict adherence to the principles of sovereignty, equality andterritorial integrity.