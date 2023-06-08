UrduPoint.com

PKLI Given Responsibility Of Hospitals Waste Disposal

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2023 | 08:42 PM

Recognising the significance of scientific waste management, caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has given in-principle approval to delegate the responsibility of hospitals waste disposal to the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI)

In an effort to elevate healthcare standards, the CM issued instructions to enhance hygiene protocols and diagnostic procedures in teaching hospitals.

The PKLI administration has been tasked with formulating a comprehensive plan to enhance its capacity for the efficient disposal of medical waste, generated by different hospitals.

To facilitate the proper disposal of waste, machinery and a skilled workforce would be acquired by the PKLI.

The CM emphasised the implementation of a system to conduct approximately 50 essential tests within teaching hospitals, while other tests would be carried out at the PKLI labs. He stressed the need for PKLI to develop an organised mechanism, in consultation with the Punjab Health Department, to ensure smooth coordination.

The chief minister ordered for prompt commencement of the nursing school at PKLI to promote high-quality education and training for nurses, a crucial step towards improving overall healthcare services.

