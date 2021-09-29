PKLI performs 100th liver transplant

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) has successfully completed 100th liver transplant.

According to PKLI spokesperson here on Wednesday, Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has congratulated the team of PKLI Dean Dr Faisal Dar for the milestone.

Dr Yamsin said, "The PKLI has success ratio of 95 percent vis-à-vis transplantation."She said "We are grateful to Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar as he has pivotal role in making it a successful institution", adding that he had always supported us for the welfare of public. She said that today PKLI was recounted among great institutions of the world, asserting that the government was taking all out measures to make PKLI extremely useful for common man.