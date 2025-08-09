PKLI Rawalpindi to offer international standard medical facilities: Kh Salman

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has announced that Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) Rawalpindi will provide medical facilities of international standards, benefiting patients from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Northern Areas, Kashmir, and nearby regions.

According to a handout issued on Saturday, the minister made these remarks during his visit to PKLI Rawalpindi, where he inspected various departments and reviewed ongoing construction work. He directed the Communication and Works (C&W) Department officers to complete the remaining work at the earliest. Dean PKLI briefed the minister on the project’s progress.

Highlighting the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Khawaja Salman Rafique said that PKLI Rawalpindi would be a gift to the people of the region, offering state-of-the-art health services.

He added that liver and kidney transplant surgeries would begin at the hospital by the end of this year, with Joint Commission International (JCI) standards strictly implemented.

The minister also noted that PKLI’s Outpatient Department (OPD) is already fully functional for patients.

Dean Professor Faisal Saud Dar, Project Director Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Khan, Superintendent Engineer Buildings Department Rawalpindi Imran Ali Satti, and other faculty members were also present during the visit.