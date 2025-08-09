Open Menu

PKLI Rawalpindi To Offer International Standard Medical Facilities: Kh Salman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 09, 2025 | 06:30 PM

PKLI Rawalpindi to offer international standard medical facilities: Kh Salman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has announced that Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) Rawalpindi will provide medical facilities of international standards, benefiting patients from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Northern Areas, Kashmir, and nearby regions.

According to a handout issued on Saturday, the minister made these remarks during his visit to PKLI Rawalpindi, where he inspected various departments and reviewed ongoing construction work. He directed the Communication and Works (C&W) Department officers to complete the remaining work at the earliest. Dean PKLI briefed the minister on the project’s progress.

Highlighting the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Khawaja Salman Rafique said that PKLI Rawalpindi would be a gift to the people of the region, offering state-of-the-art health services.

He added that liver and kidney transplant surgeries would begin at the hospital by the end of this year, with Joint Commission International (JCI) standards strictly implemented.

The minister also noted that PKLI’s Outpatient Department (OPD) is already fully functional for patients.

Dean Professor Faisal Saud Dar, Project Director Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Khan, Superintendent Engineer Buildings Department Rawalpindi Imran Ali Satti, and other faculty members were also present during the visit.

Recent Stories

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Is ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Israeli decision to occupy Gaza ..

3 minutes ago
 UNRWA warns of severe shortage of hygiene supplies ..

UNRWA warns of severe shortage of hygiene supplies in Gaza

3 minutes ago
 Omar Ayub’s bail pleas in Jinnah House, Askari T ..

Omar Ayub’s bail pleas in Jinnah House, Askari Tower, Shadman police station a ..

6 minutes ago
 Defence minister challenges India to independent v ..

Defence minister challenges India to independent verification of aircraft losses

12 minutes ago
 Austria rejects Israel's decision to expand milita ..

Austria rejects Israel's decision to expand military operations in Gaza Strip

1 hour ago
 Oman condemns, rejects Israeli government’s deci ..

Oman condemns, rejects Israeli government’s decision to perpetuate its militar ..

3 hours ago
World Robot Conference unveils future trends of em ..

World Robot Conference unveils future trends of embodied intelligent robots

3 hours ago
 Joint statement on developments in Gaza Strip

Joint statement on developments in Gaza Strip

4 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli government’s decision to oc ..

4 hours ago
 Fifth Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup achieves r ..

Fifth Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup achieves remarkable success in Poland

4 hours ago
 EU welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan peace agreement

EU welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan peace agreement

5 hours ago
 Foreign investors pump $2.5 billion into Korean st ..

Foreign investors pump $2.5 billion into Korean stocks in July

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan