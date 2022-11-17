UrduPoint.com

PKLI Successfully Transplanted 350 Kidneys So Far: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 17, 2022 | 08:05 PM

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Thursday said that so far more than 350 kidney transplants had been done in Punjab Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Thursday said that so far more than 350 kidney transplants had been done in Punjab Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI).

She was addressing an awareness seminar organized by the Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority (PHOTA) as chief guest at the King Edward Medical University (KEMU), here.

She said that organ procurement cell in the province was doing online registration of organ donors in life and after death. She said that patients could contact helpline 1109 for direct guidance and counseling.

The PHOTA was providing services through its offices in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, and Faisalabad, she informed.

She said that the law on the transplantation of human organs was approved after a great effort.

She said that bone marrow transplant had been started regularly in the province. She said that recently two children in Pakistan got a second life due to a young man who donated his organs in the UAE.

She congratulated the officials of the PHOTA for organizing the best awareness seminar.

Vice Chancellor KEMU Professor Dr. Mahmood Ayaz, DG PHOTA Professor Dr. Mohammad Shehzad Anwar, Pro- Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Ijaz Hussain, Registrar, Professor Arif Rashid, a large number of faculty members, PHOTA officials and students participated in the seminar.

