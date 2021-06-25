PKLI to be made modern teaching hospital: health minister

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) will be made a state-of-the-art teaching hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) will be made a state-of-the-art teaching hospital.

She said this while chairing the 13th meeting of board of Governor at the PKLI here on Friday.

She said that on directions from Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, she was there to give encourage to the team of PKLI especially Chairperson PKLI Professor Dr Javed Raza Gardezi and Dean Professor Dr Faisal Dar for their excellent work.

She said that the PKLI was moving to the right direction and serving people under leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She said the PKLI had performed 70 liver transplants within a short span of time while 157 Kidney transplants so far.

"We are trying to make PKLI useful for not only Punjab, but also for entire Pakistan, " she said.

She said that the government assured its support for the completion of all projects being undertaken by the PKLI.

The minister said the institution had been built with public money and the government was spending public money on the public.

She said the functioning of the PKLI had helped to save a lot of resources so it would continue to serve people.

"Free dialysis facility and the Bone Marrow Transplant facility will be provided very soon here, " the minister informed. "We will produce master trainers from doctors, nurses and paramedical staff and impart international level training, "she said. The PKLI would serve as a model facility for other institutions of Punjab, the minister stated. Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Barrister Nabeel Awan, Chairperson Professor Dr Javed Raza Gardezi, Dean Professor Dr. Faisal Dar, Hospital Director Professor Dr. Tazeen Zia and Ambreen Irfan were present in the meeting whereas Additional Secretary Finance Khusro Parvez joined via video link.