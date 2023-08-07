PKLI University to serve as a hub of knowledge creation, innovation: PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) University, which he broke ground for a day earlier, would serve as a hub of knowledge creation, research and innovation to aid the Institute.

"Yesterday was a day of immense satisfaction for me. Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Center, which was conceived in 2015 to be John Hopkins of Pakistan, achieved a milestone. I laid the foundation-stone of PKLI University to serve as a hub of knowledge creation, research and innovation to aid PKLI," the prime minister wrote on a social media platform.

He said a comprehensive nationwide program for the elimination of Hepatitis C was also resumed on Sunday under which filter clinics would be established across the country, for which the Federal government had allocated Rs. 35 billion.

Additionally, he said, an endowment fund of Rs. 15 billion has also been set up whose proceeds would be used for the provision of free treatment to the poor.

He commended Dr Saeed Akhtar, Dr Faisal Dar and the team of doctors, professionals and staff at PKLI as well as the government functionaries for their great national service.

"Together we will make PKLI pride of the nation," the prime minister remarked.