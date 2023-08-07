Open Menu

PKLI University To Serve As A Hub Of Knowledge Creation, Innovation: PM

Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2023 | 02:40 PM

PKLI University to serve as a hub of knowledge creation, innovation: PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) University, which he broke ground for a day earlier, would serve as a hub of knowledge creation, research and innovation to aid the Institute.

"Yesterday was a day of immense satisfaction for me. Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Center, which was conceived in 2015 to be John Hopkins of Pakistan, achieved a milestone. I laid the foundation-stone of PKLI University to serve as a hub of knowledge creation, research and innovation to aid PKLI," the prime minister wrote on a social media platform.

He said a comprehensive nationwide program for the elimination of Hepatitis C was also resumed on Sunday under which filter clinics would be established across the country, for which the Federal government had allocated Rs. 35 billion.

Additionally, he said, an endowment fund of Rs. 15 billion has also been set up whose proceeds would be used for the provision of free treatment to the poor.

He commended Dr Saeed Akhtar, Dr Faisal Dar and the team of doctors, professionals and staff at PKLI as well as the government functionaries for their great national service.

"Together we will make PKLI pride of the nation," the prime minister remarked.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Poor Social Media Hub Sunday 2015 Government Billion

Recent Stories

Imran Khan granted 'B-Class facilities' in jail

Imran Khan granted 'B-Class facilities' in jail

3 minutes ago
 Members&#039; exports value exceeded AED139bn duri ..

Members&#039; exports value exceeded AED139bn during H1&#039;23: Dubai Chamber o ..

17 minutes ago
 Agthia and Brazilian ministerial delegation discus ..

Agthia and Brazilian ministerial delegation discuss bilateral collaborations

32 minutes ago
 Al Ansari Financial Services secures approval to a ..

Al Ansari Financial Services secures approval to acquire controlling stake in le ..

32 minutes ago
 Domestic help case: Judge's wife arrested after ca ..

Domestic help case: Judge's wife arrested after cancellation

1 hour ago
 Chinese investment in CPEC projects highly commend ..

Chinese investment in CPEC projects highly commendable: PM

2 hours ago
Imran Khan's lawyer approaches IHC seeking A-Class ..

Imran Khan's lawyer approaches IHC seeking A-Class facilities

2 hours ago
 Railways set to inspect Hazara Express derailment ..

Railways set to inspect Hazara Express derailment today

3 hours ago
 PM launches Hepatitis-C elimination programme

PM launches Hepatitis-C elimination programme

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2023

6 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Slovenia and offers ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Slovenia and offers condolences over victims of fl ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan