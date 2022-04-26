PkMAP delegation meets prime minister

A delegation of the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Tuesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here and discussed the overall political situation in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :A delegation of the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Tuesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here and discussed the overall political situation in the country.

The delegation comprised Senator Sardar Shafiq Tarin, PkMAP's Senior Vice Chairman Abdur Rahim Ziaratwal, and provincial president Abdul Qahir Wadan.

During the meeting, they agreed to work in unison with all the political parties for the stability of democracy as well as ensure public welfare.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's Members of National Assembly Afzal Khokhar and Shiza Fatima Khawaja also met the prime minister and discussed the political situation.