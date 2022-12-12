PKMAP leader killed in firing incident

A senior leader of the Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP) Sardar Ashraf Khan Kakar on Monday afternoon killed by firing of unknown armed men.

LORALAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :A senior leader of the Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP) Sardar Ashraf Khan Kakar on Monday afternoon killed by firing of unknown armed men.

Police sources said Sardar Ashraf Kakar was killed in Dargai Killi Kudezai area of Loralai.

The assailants managed to escape from the spot.

Police and levies personnel reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident.

The body of the victim was shifted to the district headquarters hospital Loralai. The reason behind the incident could not be ascertained so far.