PKMAP Leader Pays Homage To Late Professor Sial Kakar

Muhammad Irfan Published June 20, 2022 | 06:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Former Member Provincial Assembly of Balochistan and leader of the Pashtunkhwa Mili Awami Party Arifa Siddique Advocate on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of eminent Pashtun writer and Jamaluddin Afghani Award winning Professor Wali Muhammad Sial Kakar.

In her condolence message, she paid homage to Honorary Member of academy of Sciences of Afghanistan Prof. Sial Kakar's years of hard work and great national service in writing and composing Pashto language literature, history and folklore.

"Prof. Wali Muhammad Sial Kakar was asset of Pashtun Afghan Nation who had devoted his life for the pashtun people. His pen contribution will be remembered as a great asset for Pashto literature," PKMAP leader said that Prof.

Sial Kakar had collected rare treasures of Kalmi Nasifa and Folklore from all areas of South Pashtunkhwa and from a wide circle of people.

He was the author of more than fifty books, during his lifetime; he dedicated the valuable historical assets of his library's rare books to the Academy of Sciences of Afghanistan.

He was a renowned writer of southern Pashtunkhwa who received the prestigious literary award of Jamaluddin Afghani who will always have a place of honor and respect in the history of Pashtun.

"His contribution for the Pashtun nation will be remembered in the history of Pasto for good, Arifa Siddique giving rich tribute to the renowned Pashto scholar further said.

