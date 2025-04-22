Open Menu

PKNC Starts Serving Fortified Meals To Schoolchildren

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2025 | 05:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Pak Korea Nutrition Center (PKNC), University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), has started serving 30-day fortified meals to students of Laboratory School under the Chair Nutrition and Public Health (NPH) PKNC.

A UAF spokesman said here on Tuesday that in compliance with Nutrition and Public Health, the PKNC took step forward toward improving child nutrition. He said that the NPH has started serving fortified meals to students of Laboratory School and College System UAF with collections of pre-meal samples of students for bio-chemical and nutrition based assessments.

The program involves collecting pre-meal samples from students for biochemical assessment, followed by the provision of fortified meals for thirty days, he added.

Prof. Dr. Imran Pasha, Dean Faculty of food Nutrition and Home Sciences, UAF, visited the school and said that the school-meal program has the potential to make a significant impact on the health and well-being of school children in Pakistan. He said that by providing fortified meals and monitoring nutritional status, the PKNC would create a healthier and more productive future generation.

Prof. Dr. Beenish Israr, Chair Nutrition and Public Health, supervised the implementation of school-meal program and interacted with the students, teachers, and PKNC team. The nutritional status of the students is being closely monitored through nutrition-based assessments.

