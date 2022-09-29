UrduPoint.com

PLA Demands Steps To Stop Regrouping Of Taliban In KP, Provide Drinking Water To Flood Victims

Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2022 | 06:20 PM

PLA demands steps to stop regrouping of Taliban in KP, provide drinking water to flood victims

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :The Popular Left Alliance (PLA) here on Thursday demanded the provincial government to realize miseries of flood victims and facilitate them.

The demand was made by Convener PLA Comrade Imdad Qazai accompanied by Secretary General Communist Party Pakistan Dr Sarfaraz, President National Party KP, Wahdat, General Secretary Mazdur Kisan Party KP Sohail Ahmed and others while addressing a press conference here at Peshawar Press Club.

Speaking on the occasion, Imdad Qazi demanded immediate removal of encroachment and clear courses of natural waterways as depicted in the maps of the British era. He alleged that political leaders of the country have looted national resources since its creation and always brought the war of others in their own motherlands.

He said that the provincial government should stop regrouping of Taliban in the region and said that if the situation was under control, the region would once again plunged into terrorism.

Imdad Qazi also demanded release of political prisoners including Idrees Khattak and withdrawal of cases against Prof Islmail and his wife.

General Secretary Mazdur Kisan Party KP Sohail Ahmed said that provincial government should declare medical emergencies in flood affected areas and provide them clean drinking water.

