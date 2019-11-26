UrduPoint.com
PLA GB Boycotts Classes On Delay Of Promotions

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 05:00 PM

PLA GB boycotts classes on delay of promotions

Professors and Lecturers Association Gilgit Baltistan (PLAGB) boycotted classes due to delay in their promotions

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Professors and Lecturers Association Gilgit Baltistan (PLAGB) boycotted classes due to delay in their promotions.

Due to protest and boycotting of classes, the usual academic process in 25 colleges across GB remained suspended.

Talking to APP, office bearers of the association said they had presented their demands in office of Chief Secretary GB, but no progress had been made in this regard. Therefore, the association has decided to boycott the classes as protest against what they called 'the delaying technics'.

The association warned that if the GB government fail to take up the issue, the professors and lecturers would have the right to announce protest strategy for future.

