PLA Navy on way to becoming one of finest, leading navies:Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral M Amjad Khan Niazi

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral M Amjad Khan Niazi has said that the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy was on its way to becoming one of the finest and leading navies after showing remarkable progress over the last two decades, including operating three aircraft carriers., The Pakistan Navy was looking forward to strengthen its historic relationship with the PLA Navy and cooperate closely to promote peace and stability in the Indian Ocean region while preserving good order at sea, he added.

Admiral Niazi, in an interview with the Global Times, said Pakistan-China friendship "spans over more than seven decades and is imbued with a high level of trust and commonality of interests, and has matured into a comprehensive strategic partnership at the national level".

In that regard, he added, it was heartening to see the PLA Navy grow into a blue-water navy with a variety of modern platforms in their inventory, including the three aircraft carriers.

"The latest PLA Navy aircraft carrier, the Fujian, designed by Chinese engineers and equipped with electromagnetic aircraft launch system, is a significant leap in the field of naval technology," Admiral Niazi said.

"Aircraft carriers reflect a country's strategic orientation and power projection capability. In this regard, keeping in view the strategic relations of Pakistan and China as iron-clad brothers, we wish for the PLA Navy to grow from strength to strength and continue with its modernization efforts to safeguard its national interests, as per evolving geo-strategic dictates." In addition to equipment development, Admiral Niazi also spoke highly of the PLA Navy's personnel development: "Over the last decade, the PLA Navy has grown exponentially and transformed into a highly competent and combat-ready force.

"Based on my recent interactions, I have found the PLA Navy personnel highly professional, determined, and well-trained in line with the modern trends. The conduct of PLA Navy ships at sea highlights their professionalism and adherence to well-defined procedures, which indicates the high standards of PLA Navy training institutes."� It was encouraging to observe similar traits in the Pakistan Navy personnel who had availed of various training courses in China, Admiral Niazi said.