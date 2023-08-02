Open Menu

PLA, Pakistan Army Brothers In Arms: Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2023 | 09:10 PM

PLA, Pakistan Army brothers in arms: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday said the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China and Pakistan Army are brothers in arms and our relationship would continue to contribute towards safeguarding our collective interests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday said the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China and Pakistan Army are brothers in arms and our relationship would continue to contribute towards safeguarding our collective interests.

He made these remarks as Chief Guest during the 96th Anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China commemorated here at General Headquarters (GHQ), an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

Charg� d'affaires of the embassy of the People's Republic of China, Pang Chunxue, Defence Attache�, Chinese Embassy Major General Wang Zhong, officials and Officers from tri-services of Pakistan attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chinese Charge� d'Affaires thanked COAS for hosting the event for the 96th anniversary of the founding of the PLA.

"This all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between China & Pakistan has stood the test of the time and change of international landscapes", the Chinese Charge� d'Affaires remarked.

"China & Pakistan have just jointly celebrated the 10th anniversary of the launch of CPEC and in the past months, COAS and other military leaders paid successful visits to China, which has strongly promoted the relationship between the two militaries", the Chinese Charge� d'Affaires endorsed.

The COAS felicitated the PLA and lauded the PLA's role in China's defence, security and nation-building.

While highlighting various facets of the deep-rooted ties between the two states, militaries and the people, COAS said that the "Pakistan-China relationship is unique & robust that has proven its resilience in the face of all challenges."

Related Topics

Pakistan Army China ISPR CPEC Event All From

Recent Stories

Facilitating business community, resolution of the ..

Facilitating business community, resolution of their issues among govt's priorit ..

6 minutes ago
 Political Parties urged to take measures for educa ..

Political Parties urged to take measures for educational reforms

2 minutes ago
 Nutrition Stabilization Centre inaugurated at Moul ..

Nutrition Stabilization Centre inaugurated at Moulvi Ameer Shah Memorial Hospita ..

2 minutes ago
 Minister of Finance and Revenue Muhammad Ishaq Dar ..

Minister of Finance and Revenue Muhammad Ishaq Dar questions PTI govt's Rs 500B ..

2 minutes ago
 BISP board approves record Rs. 471 billion budget ..

BISP board approves record Rs. 471 billion budget for FY 2023-24

2 minutes ago
 FIA nabs 470 human smugglers in last four years: N ..

FIA nabs 470 human smugglers in last four years: NA told

2 minutes ago
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali emphas ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali emphasizes significant role of Women ..

12 minutes ago
 US Preparing to Possibly Evacuate Embassy Personne ..

US Preparing to Possibly Evacuate Embassy Personnel in Niger Amid Military Coup ..

12 minutes ago
 Price Control, Prevention of Profiteering, Hoardin ..

Price Control, Prevention of Profiteering, Hoarding (Amendment) Bill, 2023 lands ..

12 minutes ago
 PTCL Group introduces 6 months maternity, 30 days ..

PTCL Group introduces 6 months maternity, 30 days paternity leaves

10 minutes ago
 Russia to Launch Largest in 40 Years Expedition Be ..

Russia to Launch Largest in 40 Years Expedition Beyond Arctic Polar Circle

12 minutes ago
 Mega health, infrastructure projects under executi ..

Mega health, infrastructure projects under execution at fast pace in Multan: Com ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan