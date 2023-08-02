PLA, Pakistan Army brothers in arms: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday said the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China and Pakistan Army are brothers in arms and our relationship would continue to contribute towards safeguarding our collective interests.

He made these remarks as Chief Guest during the 96th Anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China commemorated here at General Headquarters (GHQ), an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

Charg� d'affaires of the embassy of the People's Republic of China, Pang Chunxue, Defence Attache�, Chinese Embassy Major General Wang Zhong, officials and Officers from tri-services of Pakistan attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chinese Charge� d'Affaires thanked COAS for hosting the event for the 96th anniversary of the founding of the PLA.

"This all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between China & Pakistan has stood the test of the time and change of international landscapes", the Chinese Charge� d'Affaires remarked.

"China & Pakistan have just jointly celebrated the 10th anniversary of the launch of CPEC and in the past months, COAS and other military leaders paid successful visits to China, which has strongly promoted the relationship between the two militaries", the Chinese Charge� d'Affaires endorsed.

The COAS felicitated the PLA and lauded the PLA's role in China's defence, security and nation-building.

While highlighting various facets of the deep-rooted ties between the two states, militaries and the people, COAS said that the "Pakistan-China relationship is unique & robust that has proven its resilience in the face of all challenges."