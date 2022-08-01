PLA, Pakistan Army brothers in arms; their relationship to continue safeguarding collective interests: COAS

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday said the Peoples' Liberation Army (PLA) of China and the Pakistan Army were brothers in arms and their relationship would continue to contribute towards safeguarding their collective interests.

The army chief was the chief guest at the ceremony marking the 95th anniversary of the founding of the PLA here at the General Headquarters (GHQ), which was also attended by Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong along with embassy officials, besides officers from the tri-services of Pakistan, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The COAS felicitated the PLA and lauded its role in China's defence, security and nation building.

Highlighting various facets of the deep-rooted ties between the two states, militaries and the people, the army chief said, "Pakistan-China relationship is unique and robust that has proven its resilience in the face of challenges." Speaking on the occasion, the Chinese ambassador thanked the COAS for hosting the reception on the eve of the PLA's 95th foundation day anniversary.

The Chinese ambassador said, "China & Pakistan are iron brothers, all-weather friends & strategic partners. The recent meeting of China-Pakistan Joint Committee of Cooperation held at China has set up an important platform for military collaborations, which will serve effectively for military-to-military relations between the two countries."